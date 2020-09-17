11,375 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,703.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,820 shares of company stock worth $207,791. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

