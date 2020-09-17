Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 442,769 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442,769 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,537,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after buying an additional 93,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 39.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 157,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after buying an additional 257,883 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of MFC opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

