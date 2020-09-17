Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 139,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1,002.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,920,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 305,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BZH opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.39.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.72. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $533.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

BZH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

