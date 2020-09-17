Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $144,000 in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 80,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 373,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

DSSI stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $325.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

Diamond S Shipping Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

