Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in LendingClub by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in LendingClub by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LC opened at $5.11 on Thursday. LendingClub Corp has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.14.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

