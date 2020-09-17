Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,974 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3,838.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tronox by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Tronox by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tronox Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 3.08.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

