Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 4.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 35.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Imax from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Imax from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

IMAX stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $801.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. Imax Corp has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.77.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Imax had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Imax Corp will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

