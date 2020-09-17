Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $112,000 Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,158,513 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Euronav by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 51,546 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Euronav by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Euronav stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 45.05%. The firm had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.56%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.00%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

