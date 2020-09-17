Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,770 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 92,405 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $40,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 26.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,485 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth $81,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

DDD stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $646.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.58 million. Research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

