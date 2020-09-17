Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,678,000 after purchasing an additional 154,838 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 973,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 103,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,256,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 333,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Victor K. Nichols purchased 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $283,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

