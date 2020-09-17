Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 236.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 379,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 142,299 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 2,273.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52,260 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 64.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:TTM opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

