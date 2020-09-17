Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 738.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 124,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 61.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $680.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLVS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.