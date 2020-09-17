Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,533 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of MXIM opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.33. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 84.96%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $993,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,010 shares of company stock worth $8,372,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

