Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $163,857.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,250.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $61,985.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,968.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,971 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

