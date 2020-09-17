Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 256,972 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,972 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1,979.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 977,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 930,498 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 328.4% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BGCP. ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

BGCP stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The firm had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.