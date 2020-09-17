Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. CWM LLC increased its stake in Verisign by 117.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisign by 104.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Verisign by 197.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Verisign by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Verisign by 42.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN stock opened at $202.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.85. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.33.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.75.

In other Verisign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $6,371,027.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,045,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,111 shares of company stock worth $15,596,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.