Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of MSA Safety worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MSA Safety by 32.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in MSA Safety by 120.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 17.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in MSA Safety by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,554. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,775 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSA opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.04. MSA Safety Inc has a 1-year low of $83.57 and a 1-year high of $142.34.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.26 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

