Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,440 Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,673 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,703,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,259.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,194,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 405,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.54.

Shares of GPOR opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Gulfport Energy Co. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. Analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

