iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,812,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,535 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,746.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,227,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,574,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,808,000 after purchasing an additional 223,750 shares during the last quarter.

EFV opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

