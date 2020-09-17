Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Acushnet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLF. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 414.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 72,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 58,332 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $33,227,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 19.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acushnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Shares of GOLF opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Acushnet’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

