Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Bill.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL stock opened at $84.67 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $107.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of -145.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.06.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

In other news, Director David K. Chao sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $385,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $2,301,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,288,462 shares of company stock valued at $411,848,127 over the last ninety days.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

