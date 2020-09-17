Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Entegris by 34.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 46,837 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Entegris by 22.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Entegris by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

