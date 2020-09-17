Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,029 Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $16,665,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,891.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,258,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after buying an additional 4,151,834 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $7,650,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 28.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,796,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,363,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 984,950 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.03. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

In related news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $1,718,257.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,165.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

