Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,467 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,207,000 after purchasing an additional 641,962 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,274,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,587,000 after purchasing an additional 311,233 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,108,000 after purchasing an additional 263,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $104.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

