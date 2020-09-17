Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,884,000 after acquiring an additional 994,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after buying an additional 356,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after buying an additional 301,947 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 949,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after buying an additional 288,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,522,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 259,920 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBHS opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $911,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

