Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,433,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 661,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,318,000 after acquiring an additional 204,482 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,791 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,364.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 154,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,375,000.

IJS opened at $128.42 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $162.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

