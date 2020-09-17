Marshall Wace LLP Takes $350,000 Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CR stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 1.48. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

