30,383 Shares in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Kimball International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 63.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 63.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 92.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball International alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBAL. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

KBAL stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Kimball International Inc has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $156.07 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.