Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 28.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UCTT. ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock worth $1,961,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $820.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $31.10.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.