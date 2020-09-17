Marshall Wace LLP Sells 10,965 Shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 635.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

