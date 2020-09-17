ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,202 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of ScanSource worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 296.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 40.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 48,134 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 7.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,520,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $81,447.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,091.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $50,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

