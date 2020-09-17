Marshall Wace LLP Takes $370,000 Position in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Enerplus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,575,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 995,069 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Enerplus by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,503,354 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 694,262 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Enerplus by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,981,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 683,299 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Enerplus by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,239,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 651,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Enerplus by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,141,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 576,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERF opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.97. Enerplus Corp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 93.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0076 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERF. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

