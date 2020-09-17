Marshall Wace LLP Sells 38,958 Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 29.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth $65,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

MG stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Mistras Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. Research analysts expect that Mistras Group Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.