Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173,308 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.20% of Smith Micro Software worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 12.5% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

