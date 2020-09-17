Marshall Wace LLP Takes $376,000 Position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KWR. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 37.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 327.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 57,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Quaker Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $187.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.00. Quaker Chemical Corp has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $208.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.31.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $777,372.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,300.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total transaction of $2,691,463.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,221 shares of company stock worth $4,817,484 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.