Marshall Wace LLP Sells 42,500 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 519,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRQ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 81,691,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 16.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,018,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,692,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 464,405 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,159,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $277.97 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

TRQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.72.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

