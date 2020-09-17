Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCF National Bank grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $148,215.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

