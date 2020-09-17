Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €53.69 ($63.16).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA:BNR opened at €57.04 ($67.11) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s 50 day moving average is €52.91 and its 200-day moving average is €45.39.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.