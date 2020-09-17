Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on OEC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.02 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 50,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,807.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

