Jason Hwang Sells 10,198 Shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Jason Hwang sold 10,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $66,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. Op Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 127.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 55.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 118.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 35.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Op Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

