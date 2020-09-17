Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,595.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 664,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 747,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57,154 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

