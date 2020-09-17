Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,595.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $19.14.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 664,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 747,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57,154 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
