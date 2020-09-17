Richard Haire Acquires 17,000 Shares of Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Stock

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) insider Richard Haire purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.55 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of A$60,350.00 ($43,107.14).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 3.44.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. Tassal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

