Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 19,002 Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $60,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Broadwind Energy stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Broadwind Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 million, a PE ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Broadwind Energy Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at $120,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at $931,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Johnson Rice began coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

