Eric Chapman Sells 6,000 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 6,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.64, for a total transaction of C$57,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,540 shares in the company, valued at C$1,460,845.60.

Eric Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Eric Chapman sold 15,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total transaction of C$98,250.00.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$10.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,270.00. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$61.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.8636831 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FVI shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.60 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

