Jennifer A. Williams Sells 1,260 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,780,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,836 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,034,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,528,000 after buying an additional 660,374 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after buying an additional 766,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after buying an additional 98,653 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CDK Global by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,630,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,522,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

