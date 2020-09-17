Insider Buying: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $862.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 104.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 29.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.