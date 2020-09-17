Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGTC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

AGTC stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.54. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

