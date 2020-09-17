Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J stock opened at $94.64 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.08.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

