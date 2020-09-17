Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QIWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet raised Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. The company had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Qiwi’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 79.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Qiwi in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.