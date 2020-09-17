BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

NYSE BPMP opened at $10.81 on Thursday. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 73.28% and a net margin of 133.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $4,055,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 64.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 73,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 104,680 shares during the period. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

